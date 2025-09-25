Open Menu

Martyred Inspector Paid Tribute On Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 07:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The police have paid tribute to martyred Inspector Chaudhry Muhammad Sadiq Gujjar by visiting and saluting his grave on his death anniversary.

Police spokesman said that on the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, a solemn ceremony was held at the grave of Shaheed Inspector Chaudhary Muhammad Sadiq Gujjar, where DSP Saddar Faisal Khuda Bakhsh accompanied by a smart police contingent presented a salute in honor of the martyr hero.

DSP Saddar also laid floral wreaths on the grave and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks.

He said that Inspector Muhammad Sadiq had embraced martyrdom on September 25, 1997 during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Bahawalpur.

The martyr inspector displayed exceptional valor and dedication to duty during this encounter, he added.

Meanwhile, CPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar said that police martyrs are true assets of the nation as they sacrificed their lives for safety of the country and its people.

Their sacrifices are an everlasting debt upon the district police and the citizens of Faisalabad, he added.

He assured that families of police martyrs would never be left alone and the police department would utilize all available resources for their betterment and welfare.

