Martyred Leader Ashraf Sehrai's Two Sons Arrested In Srinagar

Sun 16th May 2021 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Two sons of the martyred senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai's two sons namely, Mujahid Ashraf Sehrai and Rashid Ashraf Sehrai, were arrested by a police party from Kupwara along with Srinagar police from their residence at Bulbulbagh area of Barzulla in Srinagar on Saturday evening. The duo has been taken to Kupwara.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai died in Indian custody in Jammu on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

News reports said that Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai have been arrested in connection with a false case registered against them on 6 May 2021 at the police station in Tekkipora-Sogam, the native area of the martyred APHC leader.

In this regard, the reports said that while taking the body of the martyred APHC leader Ashrai Sehrai to Tekkipora-Sogam graveyard in Kupwara for burial on 6 May, some people were found raising pro-freedom slogans. The video of the same had gone viral on social media. Accordingly a case was registered against 20 people found raising the slogans.

Earlier, two close relatives of Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai were also arrested by police in connection with the same false case.

The occupation authorities, after systematically killing Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai in jail, are now victimizing and punishing the family for espousing the freedom cause. It is in this backdrop that Sehrai's two sons and his relatives have been arrested by police.

