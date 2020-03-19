UrduPoint.com
Martyred Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas Laid To Rest

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:05 PM

Martyred Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas laid to rest

Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas, who was the resident of Lahore, embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) The funeral prayer of Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas who was martyred in operation against terrorist in North Waziristan was offered in Shadbagh area of Lahore here on Thursday.

Huge number of people including relatives, friends and colleagues offered Namaz-i-Janaza. Lieutenant Agha Muqadas was 26 years old and was resident of Shad Bagh area of Lahore. He was burried in a local graveyard.He was among three other army officials who embraced martyrdom during an Intelligence-Based-Operation against terrorists in North Waziristan on Wednesday.

During the operation, the army soldiers killed seven terrorists during the operation, said the ISPR, adding that the forces, acting on a tip-off, carried out the operation on a terrorist hideout in the Datta Khel area.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, Hawaldar Qamar Nadeem, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim and Tauseef.

Security forces recovered huge cache of weapons from hideout of the terrorists during the operation.

