Martyred Lt Nasir Khalid laid to rest in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Lieutenant Nasir Khalid, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan on Thursday, was laid to rest here at Shah Nara Graveyard on Friday with full official honour.

A large number of people, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, political leaders, and civil and military officers attended his funeral prayer.

Addressing the participants of the funeral prayer, the AJK prime minister said Shaheed Nasir Khalid was a proud son of the soil, who had sacrificed his life for his beloved homeland.

"The Pak Army has rendered matchless sacrifices for the defence of our homeland and the Kashmiris stand with it," he added.