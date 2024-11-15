Martyred Major, Havildar Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Two brave personnel of armed forces including Major Muhammad Haseeb who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists at Harnai District were laid to rest in their native towns with full military honors
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Two brave personnel of armed forces including Major Muhammad Haseeb who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists at Harnai District were laid to rest in their native towns with full military honors.
Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years) and Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years) were laid to rest in Rawalpindi and Barkhan respectively with full military honors, said an Inter Service Public Relations news release here Friday.
A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs.
Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation's resolve.
