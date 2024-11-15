Open Menu

Martyred Major, Havildar Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 10:06 PM

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

Two brave personnel of armed forces including Major Muhammad Haseeb who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists at Harnai District were laid to rest in their native towns with full military honors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Two brave personnel of armed forces including Major Muhammad Haseeb who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists at Harnai District were laid to rest in their native towns with full military honors.

Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years) and Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years) were laid to rest in Rawalpindi and Barkhan respectively with full military honors, said an Inter Service Public Relations news release here Friday.

A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs.

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation's resolve.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Barkhan Harnai

Recent Stories

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

30 seconds ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

35 seconds ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

5 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

5 minutes ago
Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

5 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

12 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Ba ..

Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik

12 minutes ago
 Modi's communal policies to bring India on verge o ..

Modi's communal policies to bring India on verge of disintegration soon: AJK Pre ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC set aside dismissal of PTI founder's acquittal ..

IHC set aside dismissal of PTI founder's acquittal plea

12 minutes ago
 DPM Dar, Egyptian minister agree to promote bilate ..

DPM Dar, Egyptian minister agree to promote bilateral trade, investment

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan