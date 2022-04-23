UrduPoint.com

Martyred Major Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pak Army major Shahid Bashir was laid to rest in his native village Chak 420-GB Sitiana Road Tandlianwala, here on Friday evening.

He embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Kahan (Baluchistan).

His body was brought to Faisalabad and after funeral prayer he was laid to rest with full military honours.

He has left two daughters and a widow behind him.

