Martyred Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio Buried With Full Military Honors

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2022 | 09:39 PM

Shaheed Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed Tunio who was martyred in Lasbela Helicopter crash accident was laid to rest with full military honours at his ancestral graveyard in Village Sijawal Tunio of Larkana district, on late Tuesday night

The body of Shaheed Pilot Major Saeed Ahmed Tunio was shifted from Karachi to Sijawal Tunio village where the family members paid their tribute and was buried with full military honors.

Shaheed Major Pilot Saeed Ahmed Tunio had joined Pakistan Army 14 years ago and commissioned as Second Lt.

He was the second among the five brothers to opt to join Pakistan army and he performed his duty diligently and efficiently throughout his career.

The burial rites were attended by the Brigadier Owais Touqeer and Lt. Col. Umar of 16 Div of Pano Akil Garrison, SSP Larkana Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh, Father of Shaheed Major Nawab Ali Tunio, Brothers Sq. Leader of PAF Amir Ali Tunio, Professor Ali Dino Tunio, Civil, army and Rangers and Police officials, relatives of the martyred Major.

Besides, a large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers of the martyred Major Saeed Ahmed Tunio and also attended his last rites.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to pay respect to the martyred Major after his burial.

Lt. Col. Umar, representing the Pano Akil Garrison, unfurled the national flag on the grave of Shaheed Major Saeed Ahmed Tunio.

Later, Brigadier Owais Touqeer and Lt. Col. Umar of 16 Div of Pano Akil Garrison laid floral wreaths on behalf of the President of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his grave.

A floral wreath was laid at his grave on behalf of the Corps Commander 5 corps.

Wing Commander of Shahbaz Rangers Larkana laid floral wreaths on behalf of Director General Rangers Sindh on his grave.

