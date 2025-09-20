Martyred Naib Subedar Jawad Laid To Rest With Full Military Honors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Naib Subedar Jawad, a junior commissioned officer of the Pakistan Army, was laid to rest with full military honors in his ancestral graveyard at Shahzad Nagar, Wah Cantt on Saturday.
Jawad embraced martyrdom during an operation in Waziristan, sparking an outpouring of grief and tributes from the community.
The funeral prayers were offered in Faisal Town, attended by senior civil and military officers, comrades-in-arms, and notables of the city.
During the funeral rites, the martyr was presented with a military salute and paid tribute with full ceremonial protocol. The attendees paid their respects to the late officer, highlighting his dedication and commitment to serving the country. Emotional scenes unfolded as family members received condolences, reflecting the deep impact of Jawad's sacrifice on his loved ones.
