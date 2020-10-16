martyred Naib Subedar laid to rest

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of Pakistan Army Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmad who embraced martyrdom in a blast that targeted army vehicle in Razmak area of Waziristan, was offered at his ancestral graveyard in Malakabad, Gadoon here in the evening on Thursday.

A smartly turned out contingent of army presented salute to the martyred son of the soil.

Body the martyred Naib Subedar was earlier brought to the village by army ambulance.

He was later buried with complete departmental honor.

The army contingent also laid a wreath on the grave of the martyr and offered Fateha.

Army officers, personnel and large number of people attended the funeral.