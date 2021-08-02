Martyred Naik Ghulam Mustafa laid to rest with full military honour: ISPR

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Naik Ghulam Mustafa Shaheed who embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in Ghorium, North Waziristan was offered at his native town Duna Chatter, Muzaffarabad and was laid to rest with full military honour on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Naik Ghulam Mustafa Shaheed who embraced martyrdom thwarting terrorists attack on military post in Ghorium, North Waziristan was offered at his native town Duna Chatter, Muzaffarabad and was laid to rest with full military honour on Monday.

A large number of people from all walks of life and relatives of the martyred attended Namaz-e-Janaza, said an ISPR news release.

Naik Ghulam Mustafa embraced Shahadat in North Wazirstan during exchange of fire with terrorists, it added.