Martyred Naik Hakim Ali Mangi Laid To Rest With Military Honors

A Pakistan Army's martyred soldier, Naik Hakim Ali Mangi(30 years), of 16 FF unit, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Ladhbha area, near Mira shah, the headquarters of North Waziristan on Friday, in operation being carried out by Pak Army against the terrorists, was laid to rest with full military honors at his ancestral graveyard in Shah Bharo here in Larkana city, on Saturday

He was about 30. Martyred Soldier was recruited in the Pakistan Army in 2014. He left behind two sons, two daughters a widow, sisters, brothers and Parents to recall his sweet memories.

The funeral of Naik Hakim Ali Mangi was attended by the Officers from Pano Akil Garrison, Father Muhammad Ismail Mangi of Shaheed Naik, Brothers Ghulam Mustafa Mangi, Zulfikar Ali Mangi, Officers and Cadets from Cadet College Larkana and other military, Police and civil administration officials, citizens and relatives. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life were also present on the occasion.

An officer from PanoAkil Garrison and other military officers also laid floral wreaths on behalf of the President of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of Army Staff General and Corps Commander Sindh, and GOC PanoAkil Garrison on his grave.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Pak Army jawans presented the guard of honour and last respects to the martyr, who sacrificed his life while defending the motherland.

An officer representing the Pano Akil Garrison, unfurled the national flag on the grave of Martyred Naik Hakim Ali Mangi.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were offered at Zulfikar Bagh Larkana city. Officers from Pano Akil Garrison, Officers and Cadets from Cadet College Larkana, Civil, Army and Police officials, relatives of the martyred Soldier Naik. Besides, a large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers of the martyred soldier Naik and also attended his last rites.

Meanwhile, talking to media-men, Martyred Naik Hakim Ali Mangi' brother Zulfikar Ali Mangi said it was his desire to embrace martyrdom defending the motherland.

He saluted the Pak Army and wished them a total success in operation against terrorists and establishment of complete peace in the country.

