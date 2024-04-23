Martyred Of 1930 Qissa Khwani Massacre Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Gandhara Hindko Board (GHA) here on Wednesday remembered today the Qissa Khwani massacre of 1930 by visiting the memorials in the historic bazaar and launching a book at the event .
The members of the board walked to the Yadagar-e-Shaheedaan, the two monuments of the martyrs at Qissa Khwani from Bazaar-e-Misgaraan. They were carrying posters inscribed with slogans to pay tribute to martyrs.
General Secretary GHA Ziaud Din highlighted the sacrifices of martyrs of Qissa Khwani massacre said that those Peshawarties are our real heroes who rendered their lives for the sake of their homeland.
He said the British soldiers had opened fire on the freedom fighters in Peshawar 94 years ago who were protesting the oppressive colonial policies. He said as many as 400 people were killed on the day, though the official account had put the toll at 179.
Later, the participants of the procession placed floral wreath on the monuments and prayed Allah Almighty for increasing the ranks of martyrs in heaven.
