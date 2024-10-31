Martyred Officer's Family Given House
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A house has been provided to the family of another police officer, who was martyred while fighting terrorists.
Head Constable Haroon Rasheed embraced martyrdom last year while bravely thwarting a terrorist attack at the Kundal Issa Khel check-post in Mianwali.
The family of the martyred officer comprising widow and two children was given a house worth Rs. 13.5 million. The Punjab government had allocated funds for the family’s residence, made possible through the dedicated efforts of the IGP Punjab.
IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said the Punjab Police were the custodian of over 1,650 martyrs and 1,700 Ghazis.
