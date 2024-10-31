Open Menu

Martyred Officer's Family Given House

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Martyred officer's family given house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A house has been provided to the family of another police officer, who was martyred while fighting terrorists.

Head Constable Haroon Rasheed embraced martyrdom last year while bravely thwarting a terrorist attack at the Kundal Issa Khel check-post in Mianwali.

The family of the martyred officer comprising widow and two children was given a house worth Rs. 13.5 million. The Punjab government had allocated funds for the family’s residence, made possible through the dedicated efforts of the IGP Punjab.

IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said the Punjab Police were the custodian of over 1,650 martyrs and 1,700 Ghazis.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Martyrs Shaheed Government Of Punjab Punjab Mianwali Family Million

Recent Stories

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automo ..

Suzuki Every: A New Chapter in Pakistan’s Automotive Landscape

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

3 hours ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

3 hours ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

4 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

4 hours ago
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

5 hours ago
 Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

6 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

6 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan