Martyred police constable buried with full police honour

(@FahadShabbir)

A Sindh police Constable, Khalid Hussain Abro, who was martyred in an encounter with dacoits in Kashmore-Kandhkot district, Tuesday night, was laid to rest with full police honours at his ancestral graveyard in village Usman Khan Jumarani, some 10 kms away from Larkana city, on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A Sindh police Constable, Khalid Hussain Abro, who was martyred in an encounter with dacoits in Kashmore-Kandhkot district, Tuesday night, was laid to rest with full police honours at his ancestral graveyard in village Usman Khan Jumarani, some 10 kms away from Larkana city, on Wednesday.

Khalid Hussain Abro aged 42, was recruited in the Sindh Police in 2006, after which he served in Kashmore Kandakot and Larkana districts. He has left behind a widow, three daughters and three sons, to recall his sweet memories.

The funeral prayer of the martyred constable was offered at the village Usman Khan Jumarani, attended by DIG Police Larkana Range Nasir Aftab, Commissioner Larkana Division Abdul Waheed Shaikh, Wing Commander Shahbaz Rangers Larkana, SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Raheem Sherazi, ASP City Larkana Atif Ameer, Father of martyred police jawan Mushtaque Ahmed Abro, police officials, family members and relatives.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Larkana Police jawans presented the guard of honour and last respects to the martyr constable. While DIG Police Larkana, Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana laid floral wreaths at his grave.

DIGP Larkana Range Nasir Aftab while talking to the media said that the accused involved will be arrested very soon.

SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Sherazi also expressed sympathy with the family members and paid tribute to his departmental services.

SSP Larkana Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi said that all the officers and jawans of Sindh police are standing like a leaden wall against anti-social elements. "We are proud of our martyrs. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the establishment of peace."