Martyred police constable laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

The funeral prayers of the martyred police constable, Ansar Javaid Bajwa were held at the Police Lines here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The funeral prayers of the martyred police constable, Ansar Javaid Bajwa were held at the Police Lines here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, DPO Mustansar Feroz Awan, senior lawyers, traders and others attended the funeral prayers.

Later, he was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Nandpur.