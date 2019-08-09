Martyred Police Constable Laid To Rest
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:27 PM
The funeral prayers of the martyred police constable, Ansar Javaid Bajwa were held at the Police Lines here on Friday
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, DPO Mustansar Feroz Awan, senior lawyers, traders and others attended the funeral prayers.
Later, he was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Nandpur.