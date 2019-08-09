UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martyred Police Constable Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:27 PM

Martyred police constable laid to rest

The funeral prayers of the martyred police constable, Ansar Javaid Bajwa were held at the Police Lines here on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The funeral prayers of the martyred police constable, Ansar Javaid Bajwa were held at the Police Lines here on Friday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider, DPO Mustansar Feroz Awan, senior lawyers, traders and others attended the funeral prayers.

Later, he was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Nandpur.

Related Topics

Police Lawyers Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Sanaa Authorities Sign Deal to Provide Food Aid in ..

2 minutes ago

Zakharova Thanks Ukraine for Allowing Russian Plan ..

2 minutes ago

KP govt grants two months remission to prisoners

2 minutes ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad finalises pla ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt's new visa initiatives give big push to t ..

7 minutes ago

Largest species of parrot found in New Zealand thr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.