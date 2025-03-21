Open Menu

Martyred Police Constable Laid To Rest With Honors In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Martyred police constable laid to rest with honors in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The funeral prayer of Police Constable Niaz Muhammad, who embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with a wanted criminal in Mingora’s Fizagat area, was held with full official honors at the Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines on Friday.

The funeral was attended by high-ranking police officials, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sher Akbar and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Nasir Mahmood, alongside a large number of police officers and personnel. A police contingent presented a salute to the martyred constable, while attendees offered prayers for his elevated status in the afterlife.

RPO Malakand Sher Akbar and DPO Swat Nasir Mahmood laid floral wreaths on the coffin of the martyr as a mark of respect.

Following the funeral prayer, the body of Constable Niaz Muhammad was transported to his native village, islam Pur, with full official protocol. He was laid to rest with state honors in his hometown.

Constable Niaz Muhammad was martyred during a search operation against a wanted criminal in Fizagat, Mingora.

His sacrifice has been acknowledged by the police department, which vowed to continue its efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

The funeral ceremony highlighted the bravery and dedication of the police force, with officials reaffirming their commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.

