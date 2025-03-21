Martyred Police Constable Laid To Rest With Honors In Swat
Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The funeral prayer of Police Constable Niaz Muhammad, who embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with a wanted criminal in Mingora’s Fizagat area, was held with full official honors at the Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines on Friday.
The funeral was attended by high-ranking police officials, including Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Sher Akbar and District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Nasir Mahmood, alongside a large number of police officers and personnel. A police contingent presented a salute to the martyred constable, while attendees offered prayers for his elevated status in the afterlife.
RPO Malakand Sher Akbar and DPO Swat Nasir Mahmood laid floral wreaths on the coffin of the martyr as a mark of respect.
Following the funeral prayer, the body of Constable Niaz Muhammad was transported to his native village, islam Pur, with full official protocol. He was laid to rest with state honors in his hometown.
Constable Niaz Muhammad was martyred during a search operation against a wanted criminal in Fizagat, Mingora.
His sacrifice has been acknowledged by the police department, which vowed to continue its efforts to maintain law and order in the region.
The funeral ceremony highlighted the bravery and dedication of the police force, with officials reaffirming their commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens.
Recent Stories
EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I
Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..
Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..
Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..
DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought
Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025
Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Begging racket busted, 2 'contractors', 47 beggars arrested from Rawalpindi Cantt6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif offers Jumma prayers at Masjid e Nabvi6 minutes ago
-
Railways revenue surges 85% through private sector participation: Bilal Kayani6 minutes ago
-
7,000 cops to perform security duty on Hazrat Ali Day6 minutes ago
-
DG NAB KP to hear open hearing on Mar 266 minutes ago
-
Martyred police constable laid to rest with honors in Swat6 minutes ago
-
SCCI urges govt to extend date for registration of all medical devices6 minutes ago
-
Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA16 minutes ago
-
DCs told to monitor execution of ‘Suthra Punjab’ programme16 minutes ago
-
Over 5 lakh trees planted in universities, colleges: minister16 minutes ago
-
UoG observes International Forest Day with tree plantation16 minutes ago
-
PHA held massive tree plantation drive16 minutes ago