Martyred Police Constable Shahzaib's Funeral Prayers Offered With Honors
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A funeral prayers of Shaheed Constable Shahzaib were held with state honors at Police Line Ground, Abbottabad and his native town Nawanshahr and Constable Shahzaib, who was martyred during a patrol in the jurisdiction of Sikandarabad Police Station, was honored by a large turnout of police officers, personnel, and dignitaries.
DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, social and political figures, religious scholars, members of the print and electronic media, the business community, and local residents attended the funeral procession. The Abbottabad police force presented a formal salute to the fallen officer, and DIG Hazara and DPO Abbottabad laid a wreath on his coffin as a tribute to his bravery.
Constable Shahzaib was martyred after drug dealers opened fire, also severely injuring his colleague, Constable Ehtesham Rafiq.
Speaking at the funeral, DIG Hazara expressed his condolences to the family of the martyred constable and assured them that Shahzaib's sacrifice would not be forgotten.
He praised Shahzaib for his courage and dedication, stating that his service in the fight against crime would be remembered.
DIG Hazara confirmed that the constable’s killer, identified as Ahsan, was killed in a police encounter. He also assured the family of Shaheed Shahzaib that the police department would take full responsibility for their security and financial support.
Later, DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan visited Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) to inquire about the condition of Constable Ehtesham Rafiq, who was injured in the same incident. Accompanied by DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, DIG Hazara expressed his support for the injured officer and praised his bravery.
The Deputy Director of AMC, Dr. Jameel Akbar, briefed the DIG on the medical care being provided to Constable Ehtesham. DIG Hazara emphasized that police officers are a valuable asset to the department and assured that every possible medical facility would be provided to ensure the constable's full recovery. The police department pledged full cooperation in the matter.
