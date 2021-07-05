Martyred police post laid to rest

MALAKAND, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) ::The In-charge police post, Akhagram, Upper Dir, Qari Rafiullah, who was martyred in exchange of fire with a proclaimed offender,was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Monday.

Malakand police spokesman said the funeral prayer of the martyred police officer, Qari Rafiullah was offered at ancestral village Parana in Sakhakot area of Malakand district at 09:00 hours.

The funeral prayer was attended by RPO Malakand, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, DPO Dir Upper, Tariq Iqbal, AAC Dargai, Subedar Major Malakand Levies and a large number of police officials, relatives and local people.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police offered salute to the coffin of the martyred police post in-charge. The police officers laid wreath at the grave of the martyred and offered Fateha for his departed soul.

In-charge police post Akhagram, Rafiullah was martyred during an exchange of fire with proclaimed offender named Shah Rahim during a raid at his hideout, the other day.