Martyred policeman funeral prayer offered in Miranshah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :A funeral prayer of martyred policeman was offered with official protocol at Governor's Cottage in Miranshah on Tuesday attended by civil and military officials.

Police constable, Aminullah Khan was martyred on Monday's night when unidentified opened firing at him within jurisdiction of Mirali Police Station.

A police contingent offered guard of honour to the coffin of martyred and police officers laid floral wreaths in mark of respect for his sacrifice in the line of duty and offered prayers for his high place in heaven.

The funeral prayer was attended by District Police Officer Aqiq Hussain, GOC Seven Division Major General Naem Akhtar, Tochi Scouts Commandant Usman Haider, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, DSPs, Syed Jalal Wazir, Sher Wali Khan, Qudratullah and other police officers including local elders and relatives of the deceased.

After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyr was sent to native village for burial.

On this occasion, District Police Officer gave assurance to the family of the martyr that terrorists invoked in the incident would be brought to justice.

He said that such cowardly attacks would not shaken the resolve of police force and other security forces to fight terrorists.