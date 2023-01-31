UrduPoint.com

Martyred SHO Buried Amid Touching Scenes, Mourners Strongly Condemn Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Martyred SHO buried amid touching scenes, mourners strongly condemn terrorists

The martyred Station House Officer (SHO) of Badabair, Irfan Khan was buried amid touching scenes at his native graveyard in Kotla Moshin Khan area while mourners strongly condemned terrorists for unleashing of a killing spree over innocent citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The martyred Station House Officer (SHO) of Badabair, Irfan Khan was buried amid touching scenes at his native graveyard in Kotla Moshin Khan area while mourners strongly condemned terrorists for unleashing of a killing spree over innocent citizens.

Late Irfan Khan had received fatal injuries on his head as he was standing close to the suicide bomber in the first row of the Police lines mosque for offering prayers.

The ill-fated Police official had visited Police Lines on Monday for some official engagements and was returning back to Police Station, but stayed for fulfilling his religious obligation of offering Zohar prayers.

According to his relatives, Irfan was a regular visitor to masjid and preferred to offer prayer in the first row.

He had also survived a brutal attack by militants at a check post in Badabair area a week earlier and fought with exemplary audacity with attackers, compelling them to retreat and escape for safety.

The attack claimed lives of three police officials including a Deputy Superintend of Police (DSP) and two constables.

Irfan left behind five children while his elder son, who was also present at the funeral, is a student in fifth grade.

He was first cousin of two prominent Islamabad based journalists including Imtiaz Gul and Ayaz Gul who were also present at the last rituals of Irfan Khan.

A large number of people of Kotla Moshin Khan, Police officials and relatives of Irfan Khan were present at the funeral.

Poignant scenes were witnessed while lowering down the body of young martyred Police official of 42 years age into the grave and people were cursing those responsible for the gruesome act leaving around 90 families losing their dear ones and injuring to around 170 persons.

