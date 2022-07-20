UrduPoint.com

Martyred SHO Laid To Rest In Bhakkar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hayat Khan, who was martyred in the line of duty, was laid to rest with full honours on Wednesday in Bhakkar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hayat Khan, who was martyred in the line of duty, was laid to rest with full honours on Wednesday in Bhakkar.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Bhakkar Police Lines, which was attended by Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood, DPO Bhakkar, other police officers and a large number of citizens.

The RPO Sargodha met the children of the martyred sub-inspector and condoled with them, saying that their father had sacrificed his life while protecting lives and property of citizens.

The action against anti-social elements would continue and the killers of the martyred would be arrested soon, he added.

