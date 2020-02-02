Martyred SHO laid to rest in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Martyred SHO Abdul Hameed Marwat was on Sunday laid to rest with guard of honour in his ancestral graveyard Masha Mansoor here.

SP Investigation Lakki Marwat Tahir Shah, DSP Lakki Azmat Khan, DSP Norang, DSP Bannu and other police, politicians and civil society members attended the funeral prayer.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of SHO Abdul Hameed Marwat during exchange of fire with criminals.

The CM in a condolence message prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

It is worth mentioning here that SHO Abdul Hameed Marwat was killed when rival groups exchanged fire in a congested Chai (tea) Bazaar in the jurisdiction of city police station Bannu on Saturday.