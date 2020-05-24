UrduPoint.com
Martyred SHO Nazar Abass Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Martyred SHO Nazar Abass laid to rest

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::The funeral prayers of deceased SHO Nazar Abbas was offered in Police Lines Kohat on Sunday and was attended by DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema, DPO Mansoor Aman, DC Kohat Abdur Rehman and other police officers, and his relatives.

Martyred SHO had left a widow behind with three daughters and as many sons behind. It is pertaining to mention here that one more alleged killer of SHO Nazar Hussain was also killed in an exchange of fire with Police and one alleged killer was arrested alive.

Station House Officer of Lachi Kohat Police Station Nazar Abbas was on routine patrolling in streets adjacent with Lachi bazaar along with his gunman Jasim when the alleged killers started indiscriminate firing, martyred SHO Nazar Abbas and injuring his gunman in a sudden armed attack. SHO Nazar Abass and his gunman was rushed to the hospital but SHO Nazar Abbas succumbed to his injuries, soon after the incident while his gunman received critical bullet injuries and is under treatment in District Headquarter Hospital Kohat.

