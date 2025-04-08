Open Menu

Martyred SI Haroon Hayat Laid To Rest In Choa Syedan Shah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Martyred SI Haroon Hayat laid to rest in Choa Syedan Shah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Martyred Sub-Inspector Haroon Hayat of the Rawalpindi Police, who was critically injured during an operation to recover a hostage in Swabi, was laid to rest with full official honours in his native area of Choa Syedan Shah, Chakwal District on Monday night.

The Superintendent of Police Investigation Chakwal, SDPO Choa Syedan Shah, DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi, SDP Ogjar Khan, SHO Saddar Beroni, other police officials and local people in a large number participated in his funeral prayers.

The police officers laid wreaths on the grave of the martyr and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in Jannah.

A well-dressed police contingent presented a salute to the martyr.

The officers also met the family of SI Haroon Hayat and offered Fateha.

SI Haroon Hayat, who was seriously wounded in the operation to recover a hostage in Swabi a week ago, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday morning.

