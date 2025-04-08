Martyred SI Haroon Hayat Laid To Rest In Choa Syedan Shah
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Martyred Sub-Inspector Haroon Hayat of the Rawalpindi Police, who was critically injured during an operation to recover a hostage in Swabi, was laid to rest with full official honours in his native area of Choa Syedan Shah, Chakwal District on Monday night.
The Superintendent of Police Investigation Chakwal, SDPO Choa Syedan Shah, DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi, SDP Ogjar Khan, SHO Saddar Beroni, other police officials and local people in a large number participated in his funeral prayers.
The police officers laid wreaths on the grave of the martyr and prayed for the elevation of his ranks in Jannah.
A well-dressed police contingent presented a salute to the martyr.
The officers also met the family of SI Haroon Hayat and offered Fateha.
SI Haroon Hayat, who was seriously wounded in the operation to recover a hostage in Swabi a week ago, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday morning.
Recent Stories
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG RDA directs to improve dengue control activities4 minutes ago
-
Performance of outsourced schools reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing rises in Punjab4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker chairs Mini Hydel Power House Committee meeting4 minutes ago
-
Martyred SI Haroon Hayat laid to rest in Choa Syedan Shah4 minutes ago
-
Railway minister seeks plan for repair of engines4 minutes ago
-
Railway revises train timings4 minutes ago
-
RPO visits safe city project4 minutes ago
-
Five acre wheat crop burnt4 minutes ago
-
KP govt committed to development & prosperity of people: SACM14 minutes ago
-
Minster announces reforms in railway schools14 minutes ago
-
KP Govt committed to development, prosperity of people: SACM14 minutes ago