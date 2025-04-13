Martyred SI Paid Tribute On His Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The police have paid tribute to its martyred Sub Inspector (SI) Rana Zulfiqar Khan on his death anniversary in recognition of his services rendered for the department.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SHO Millat Town police station along with a contingent visited the grave of martyred SI Rana Zulfiqar Khan and offered “Fateha”. The police contingent also saluted the grave and laid a floral wreath there.
The ceremony was arranged as a powerful reminder of the bravery of Sub Inspector Rana Zulfiqar Khan who was martyred during an operation when terrorists opened fire on him.
The police officials also met with the family of Rana Zulfiqar Khan and expressed solidarity in addition to doling out gifts as a token of appreciation and remembrance. The police spokesman said that families of martyrs would never be left alone. “Martyrs are pride of the department as they sacrificed for the safety of people”, he added.
