Martyred Soldier Laid To Rest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

Martyred soldier laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Lance Naik , Jameel Hussain, the Pakistan Army soldier, who was martyred in exchange firing with terrorists near Pak- Afghan border in Mohmand district, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Jalandhar village of Parachinar here on Saturday.

People belonging to different walks of life, including government and army officials, attended the funeral prayers of the martyred soldier.

The people also visited the house of martyred soldier and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He was laid to rest with official protocol by the army personnel.

Lance Naik Jameel Hussain was injured critically in exchange of firing and shifted to CMH Peshwar but he couldn't not recover.

He left behind a widow and three minors and an elderly mother.

