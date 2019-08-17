UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martyred Soldier Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 10:12 PM

Martyred soldier laid to rest

Lance Naik Haroon Ejaz, who was martyred while battling against terrorists in North Waziristan Agency, was laid to rest in his native village Glotiyaan, Daska, with complete military honours

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Lance Naik Haroon Ejaz, who was martyred while battling against terrorists in North Waziristan Agency, was laid to rest in his native village Glotiyaan, Daska, with complete military honours.

A large number of people, including senior Pak Army officials, attended his funeral prayers.

The Pakistan Army troops saluted his coffin wrapped in the national flag, besides laying wreathes on his grave on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Daska North Waziristan Agency

Recent Stories

FFD issues flood alert for Ravi, Chenab nullahs

4 minutes ago

Planning Commission clarifies news item regarding ..

4 minutes ago

MRA collected Rs 25m tax during current month

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister visits residence of Abdul Al ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan's Military Council Chief to Head Sovereign C ..

37 minutes ago

International community urged to take notice of hu ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.