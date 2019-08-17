Martyred soldier laid to rest

Lance Naik Haroon Ejaz, who was martyred while battling against terrorists in North Waziristan Agency, was laid to rest in his native village Glotiyaan, Daska, with complete military honours

A large number of people, including senior Pak Army officials, attended his funeral prayers.

The Pakistan Army troops saluted his coffin wrapped in the national flag, besides laying wreathes on his grave on behalf of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.