Martyred Soldier Laid To Rest With Full Military Honor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:51 PM

Pakistan Army soldier, Lance Naik Muhammad Iqbal,Baloch Regiment, who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty in Awaran, Balochistan was laid to rest on Tuesday with full military honour in his native town after funeral prayer in Kot Addu

Muhammad Iqbal got severely wounded during search operation in Awaran, Balochistan by firing of terrorists.

He was instantly shifted to CMH Karachi but he failed to survive.

He was second to the three sons of Ghulam Yaseen Luk, resident of Pull 88.

He is survived by a widow and two sons--Muhammad Hamza Iqbal and Muhammed Amad Iqbal.

Funeral prayer of the martyred soldier was held at Government High school Kot Addu and later at his native village Pull 88. A large number of civil and military officers attended the funeral prayer.

