Martyred soldier laid to rest with military honors

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :A Pakistan Army's martyred soldier, Shaheed Lance Naik Imran Ali Jatoi S/o Roshan Ali Jatoi, who was martyred in a attack by the terrorists in South Waziraistan, was laid to rest with full military honors at his ancestral graveyard in village Sono Jatoi, some 8 Kms away from Larkana city of Larkana district, on Saturday.

Shaheed Lance Naik Imran Ali Jatoi left, three daughters and a widow behind.

The funeral of martyred soldier, Shaheed Lance Naik Imran Ali Jatoi was attended by Officers of Pak Army from Pano Akil Garrision and civil administration officials and relatives. A large number of people belonging to all walks of life were also present on the occasion.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pak Army jawans presented the guard of honour and last respects to the martyr, who sacrificed his life while defending the motherland.

Capt. of Pak Army representing the Pano Akil Garrison, unfurled the national flag on the grave of martyred soldier Shaheed Lance Naik Imran Ali Jatoi.

Earlier, the funeral prayers were offered village Sono Jatoi, some 8 Kms away from Larkana city. Officers of Pak Army from Pano akil Garrison, Civil, Army and Rangers officials, relatives of the martyred Soldier, besides, a large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers of the martyred soldier and also attended his last rites.

Meanwhile, talking to mediamen, father of martyred soldier said it was his desire to embrace martyrdom defending the motherland.

He saluted the Pak Army and wished them a total success in operation against terrorists and establishment of complete peace in the country.