Martyred Soldiers Laid To Rest With Full Military Honour

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Martyred soldiers laid to rest with full military honour

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) ::Two brave soldiers of Pakistan Army who had embraced Shahadat during an operation against terrorists in North Waziristan Wednesday last, were laid to rest after their Namaz-e-Janaza was offered with full military honour here Thursday.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented salute to the martyrs, Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem and Sepoy Muhammad Qasim, on the occasion of Namaz-e-Janaza offered at their ancestral towns Dhoori Adda and Kot Sultan, in Layyah.

Provincial parliamentary secretary on agriculture Chaudhry Tahir Randhawa, senior military officials besides DPO Hassan Iqbal, ADCR Fayyaz Ahmad Nadeem, AC Niaz Ahmad Mughal, PTI district president Iftikhar Ali Babar Khaitran, and notables of the city attended Namaz-e-Janaza.

It may be noted that a lieutenant and three soldiers had embraced martyrdom in an operation on a terrorist hideout near Datta Khel, North Waziristan, where seven terrorists were killed.

The martyred (Shaheed) included 26-year old Lieutenant Agha Muqadas Ali Khan, resident of Lahore, Lance Havaldar Qamar Nadeem (36), resident of Layyah, who is survived by a widow, two sons and a daughter, Sepoy Muhammad Qasim (24), resident of Layyah, and Sepoy Tauseef (23), resident of Narowal.

