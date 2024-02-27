Martyred SP Ejaz Khan laid to rest in Sherpao

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Ejaz Khan who was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in the Katlang area of Mardan was laid to rest at an ancestral graveyard in Sherpao, Charsadda on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Ejaz Khan who was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in the Katlang area of Mardan was laid to rest at an ancestral graveyard in Sherpao, Charsadda on Tuesday.

The funeral prayer of martyred SP Ejaz Khan was attended by IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, DIG police, provincial chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Sikandar Sherpao, police officials, relatives and a large number of people from different walks of life.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the coffin of the martyred SP before burial.

Cogent security measures were adopted on the occasion to avert any untoward incident.