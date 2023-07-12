ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday terming martyred soldiers the "pride of the nation" said their invaluable sacrifices of lives could never be forgotten.

The prime minister expressed these remarks in a statement issued after four soldiers of the Pakistan army lost their lives in a terrorist attack in the Zhob garrison of Balochistan.

He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and said that their sacrifice for the homeland would be remembered forever.