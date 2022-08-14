Martyrs always protected Pakistan with their blood: PM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the martyrs of Pakistan always protected the motherland with their blood.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Today I visited the house of Major Talha Manan who was martyred in the helicopter crash tragedy.

""I condoled with his family and offered fateha for the martyrs. The day of our independence cannot be complete without paying tribute to the unforgettable sacrifices of our martyrs," he added.