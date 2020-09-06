Martyrs and Ghazis are our real heroes : Balochistan Ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Ministers on the eve of Defense day said that martyrs and Ghazis were the real and all time heroes of Pakistan.

"Martyrs, Ghazis and their families were our real and all time heroes of Pakistan, due to the supreme sacrifices rendered by our Armed forces, we today enjoy peace in Pakistan." This they said while talking to APP on the eve of Defense Day here.

Provincial Ministers including Minister for Finance Zahoor Buledi, Minister for Irrigation Tariq Magsi and Minister for Transport Umer Khan Jamali recalled that credits of peace and sense of security enjoyed by the people of Balochistan goes to the sacrifices rendered by the Armed forces of the country.

They noted that security forces have played unflinching role in maintaining peace in such restive districts of Balochistan which was deemed to be a battlefield for the anti- Pakistan international players.

Balochistan legislators paid rich homage to the martyrs of 1965 war who sacrificed their lives for defending their motherland as well as securing peaceful future of the nation.

" We salute those Officers and jawans of security forces who embraced martyrdom to secure the future of the next generations and did not bow before the enemy of the Pakistan,"she maintained.

Our gallant officers and jawans added a golden chapter in the history,written with blood of martyrs.

They also commended the brave families of the martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they made for the country.

"Nations that forget its martyrs are wiped out,"they said.

" People must visit homes of the martyrs, meet with their families as live nation never forget their heroes," they maintained.