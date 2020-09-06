UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Martyrs And Ghazis Are Our Real Heroes : Balochistan Ministers

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 04:40 PM

Martyrs and Ghazis are our real heroes : Balochistan Ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Ministers on the eve of Defense day said that martyrs and Ghazis were the real and all time heroes of Pakistan.

"Martyrs, Ghazis and their families were our real and all time heroes of Pakistan, due to the supreme sacrifices rendered by our Armed forces, we today enjoy peace in Pakistan." This they said while talking to APP on the eve of Defense Day here.

Provincial Ministers including Minister for Finance Zahoor Buledi, Minister for Irrigation Tariq Magsi and Minister for Transport Umer Khan Jamali recalled that credits of peace and sense of security enjoyed by the people of Balochistan goes to the sacrifices rendered by the Armed forces of the country.

They noted that security forces have played unflinching role in maintaining peace in such restive districts of Balochistan which was deemed to be a battlefield for the anti- Pakistan international players.

Balochistan legislators paid rich homage to the martyrs of 1965 war who sacrificed their lives for defending their motherland as well as securing peaceful future of the nation.

" We salute those Officers and jawans of security forces who embraced martyrdom to secure the future of the next generations and did not bow before the enemy of the Pakistan,"she maintained.

Our gallant officers and jawans added a golden chapter in the history,written with blood of martyrs.

They also commended the brave families of the martyrs for the supreme sacrifices they made for the country.

"Nations that forget its martyrs are wiped out,"they said.

" People must visit homes of the martyrs, meet with their families as live nation never forget their heroes," they maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Visit Gold All Blood

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

1 hour ago

ADFD-funded $15 million solar plant in Cuba gets c ..

3 hours ago

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

4 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

6 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.