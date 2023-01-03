Martyrs anniversaries of Pak Army to be observed at official level in AJK

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced to observe the anniversaries of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defence, safety and security of the country and nation with full honour and dignity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) : The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced to observe the anniversaries of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defence, safety and security of the country and nation with full honour and dignity.

In this regard, the Department of Services and General Administration issued an official notification on Tuesday which says that the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed would be observed in AJK with full respect and honour.

The AJK Prime Minister while approving the celebration of the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed and other martyred soldiers at the official level, said that every officer and soldier who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland will be remembered with full honour.