UrduPoint.com

Martyrs Anniversaries Of Pak Army To Be Observed At Official Level In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Martyrs anniversaries of Pak Army to be observed at official level in AJK

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced to observe the anniversaries of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defence, safety and security of the country and nation with full honour and dignity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) : The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced to observe the anniversaries of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives for the defence, safety and security of the country and nation with full honour and dignity.

In this regard, the Department of Services and General Administration issued an official notification on Tuesday which says that the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed would be observed in AJK with full respect and honour.

The AJK Prime Minister while approving the celebration of the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed and other martyred soldiers at the official level, said that every officer and soldier who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland will be remembered with full honour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Haya ..

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Princess Haya bint Saud bin Abdullah bin Sa ..

1 minute ago
 Southwest Sued Over Failure to Provide Refunds for ..

Southwest Sued Over Failure to Provide Refunds for Flight Cancellations - Court ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges peop ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges people to ensure energy conservati ..

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets rally on New Year boost

Stock markets rally on New Year boost

12 minutes ago
 Germany sent letter rejecting Polish demands for W ..

Germany sent letter rejecting Polish demands for WWII compensation

5 minutes ago
 Debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led stars on debu ..

Debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi led stars on debut as India edge Sri Lanka in T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.