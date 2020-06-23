UrduPoint.com
Martyrs Are Pride Of Police Department: RPO

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:16 PM

Martyrs are pride of police department: RPO

Martyrs are real pride of police department for their immortal sacrifices led to create peace and maintaining law and order in society, RPO Waseem Ahmad said while offering key of a home to son of its martyred constable here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Martyrs are real pride of police department for their immortal sacrifices led to create peace and maintaining law and order in society, RPO Waseem Ahmad said while offering key of a home to son of its martyred constable here Tuesday.

He said police was never oblivious of sacrifices of their officials, thus ensuring livelihood of their heirs at its best. He said heir of martyr police officials named Iqbal was awarded grant of over Rs. 13.5 million under police welfare policy from IG Police Shoeb Dastgir.

RPO said martyred constable offered his life bravely during operation initiated against criminal forces to which entire department offered him tribute.

He said off springs of martyr police officials were provided financial assistance regularly to carry out education in accordance with vision of IG Punjab Police.

On this occasion, son of martyr constable and his widow Mumtaz Bibi said they were proud of martyrdom of Muhammad Iqbal. They offered thank to IG Police with entire department for acknowledging sacrifices of martyred constable and extending financial assistance after his death.

