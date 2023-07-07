Martyrs are symbol of Kashmiris' resistance against Indian illegal occupation: APHC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have said that Kashmiri martyrs are the symbols of resistance against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and their sacrifices will be safeguarded at all costs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders in their messages and statements paid glowing tributes to the popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, on the eve of his 7th martyrdom anniversary.

Burhan Wani was martyred along with his two associates by Indian troops in a fake encounter in the Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 08, 2016.

His extrajudicial killing triggered a mass uprising in IIOJK and in the ensuing few months Indian troops had martyred over 150 innocent Kashmiris by firing bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters.

Illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail said that Burhan Wani's martyrdom day would be observed as Youm-e-Tajdeed-e-Ahad on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) to reaffirm the pledge to take the martyrs' mission to its logical conclusion.

He said that Burhan Wani was an institution in itself that gave a new shape to the Kashmiris' liberation struggle and he would be remembered as an icon of the Kashmir resistance movement. "Kashmiris owe a debt of gratitude to hundreds and thousands of martyrs who sacrificed their youthful lives for our freedom. It is these sacrifices that have brought Kashmir into international limelight," he said.

Shabbir Shah asked the people of the occupied territory to observe a complete shutdown on the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani on Saturday as a mark of protest against India's illegal and forcible occupation of their motherland.

He also urged the international community to play its due role in resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions that guaranteed the right to self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Another incarcerated senior APHC leader, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, in his message from Tihar Jail paying homage to Burhan Wani reiterated the Kashmiris' determination to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.

"Burhan Wani, who infused a new spirit in the resistance movement by sacrificing his life, will always be remembered in the history of Kashmir as a symbol of courage and resistance," he said.

Nayeem Khan said the Kashmiris will continue the mission of Burhan Wani and other martyrs till it reaches its logical conclusion.

He said the resilience of the Kashmiri people stands witness to the fact that India has miserably failed in its attempts to suppress their freedom struggle despite using its military might. He called upon the people of IIOJK to observe a complete strike on Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary on Saturday.

Illegally detained APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Irfani, in his message from Srinagar Central Jail said that Burhan Wani was a great son of Kashmir who sacrificed his life for the freedom of his motherland from Indian illegal occupation.

He said that Burhan Wani emerged as a representative character of the Kashmir liberation struggle, whose amazing work, dedication and enthusiasm gave the freedom movement a new dimension. Molvi Bashir Irfani added that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will bring positive results soon and the day is not far away when the people of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

Other APHC leaders and organizations including Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Ghulam Nabi War, Farida Bahenji, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Devinder Singh Behl, Mir Shahid Saleem, Muhammad Aaqib and Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Movement in their statements issued in Srinagar and Jammu eulogizing the sacrifices of Burhan Wani said the martyred youth leader will always be remembered as an icon of resistance and bravery in the annals history of Jammu and Kashmir.

They said India should remember that if it kills one Burhan Wani, hundreds of Burhans are ready to take his place. They maintained that India will never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris' just freedom struggle through brutal tactics. They appealed to the people of occupied Kashmir to observe a complete strike on Burhan Wani's martyrdom day.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leaders including Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Imtiyaz Wani, Altaf Hussain Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Zahid Safi, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Gulshan Ahmed, Syed Aijaz Rehmani, Haji Sultan Butt, Syed Mushtaq Gilani, Zahid Ashraf and Altaf Ahmed Butt as well as the Chairman of United Jihad Council, Syed Salahuddin, in their statements issued in Islamabad also paid homage to Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs.

They said the Kashmiris will not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go in vain and will continue their freedom struggle till complete success.