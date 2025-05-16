ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, visited the families of young soldiers martyred in 'Ma'rka e Haq' on Friday and expressed deep condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Danyal hailed the martyr’s sacrifice stating that “by laying down their lives for Pakistan’s security, these heroes has etched their Names into our nation’s enduring legacy. We stand indebted to our brave sons, and the entire nation bows its head in gratitude on 'Youm-e-Tashakkur'. He vowed, “Every drop of a martyr’s blood fortifies our resolve.

Those who challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty will meet only humiliation.”

Together with the bereaved family, officials offered prayers for the martyr’s eternal peace and heavenly elevation.

In a heartfelt exchange with the families, the Parliamentary Secretary assured unwavering support, “Your loss is a national loss. Caring for our martyrs’ families is not just a duty, it is a sacred trust.”The visit concluded with a renewed commitment to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and ensure martyrs’ dreams of a resilient nation endure.