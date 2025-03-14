Open Menu

Martyrs Committee Approves Recruitment Of Martyrs' And Deceased Officers' Children

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the Martyrs Committee, chaired by DIG Headquarters/Security Syed Ali Raza, was held on Friday to review the recruitment process for the children of Islamabad Police martyrs and officers who passed away during service.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani, AIG General/Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah, and other senior police officers.

DIG Raza said that under the Prime Minister's package, the recruitment process for the children of fallen police personnel is ongoing. In this regard, the Martyrs Committee has approved the recruitment of candidates who meet the eligibility criteria.

DIG Raza said that martyrs and officers who lost their lives in the line of duty are valuable assets of the police department. "These officers sacrificed their lives to protect the lives and property of citizens.

