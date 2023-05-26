UrduPoint.com

Martyrs' Day Observed At Chitral Scouts Headquarters

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Martyrs' Day observed at Chitral Scouts Headquarters

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) ::A ceremony was held at the Chitral Scouts Headquarters to observe the Martyrs' Day in which Commandant Chitral Scouts Col. Sami was the chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer Ikramullah Khan were also accompanied by him.

Col.

Sami, DC Chitral and DPO also laid floral wreaths at the memorial of the martyrs and prayed for their forgiveness.

Speaking at the event, Col. Sami said that the purpose of this event was to pay homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

On this occasion, the participants shouted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad. After that, Col. Sami, in an informal conversation, urged the officers, youths and students to protect their country.

