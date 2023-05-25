UrduPoint.com

Martyrs Day Observed In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Special programs and events were held to commemorate the sacrifices of martyrs on Pakistan Martyr's Reverence Day here in the district on Thursday.

Police said that Quran recitation was organized in District Police Lines Kasur early morning in which District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Tariq Aziz Sindhu, SP investigation, Circle officers and a number of personnel participated.

They offered 'Fatiha' for raising the status of the martyrs and prayed for the peace and security of the country.

The DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu also laid floral wreath on the graves of martyrs.

Tariq Aziz highlighted that "34 police officers from Kasur were martyred in line of duty".He added that living nation never forget their 'Shuhada' who sacrificed their lives to save the country's future.

Later,they visited martyrs families and presented gifts among the members.

