Martyrs, Ghazi, LEAs personnel of attack on PSX honored

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The martyrs and "ghazi" the soldiers of the security forces who timely responded at the time of the terrorist attack on the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) were honored in a ceremony titled "Reception for the Martyrs and Ghazi" at the Governor's House here on Wednesday.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail presented commendation certificates and cash among the "ghazi" personnel of law enforcement agencies and family members of the martyrs.

Members of Sindh Assembly, prominent businessmen Aqeel Karim Dhedi, , Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar, Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, DG Rangers Major General Umar Ahmed Bukhari, IG Sindh Police Mushtaq Mehr and other dignitaries were also present.

It may be recalled that on the occasion of his visit to the psx on Tuesday, the Governor of Sindh had announced that a ceremony would be held at the Governor House for the martyrs and ghazi of the attack at PSX.

The ceremony was attended by the families of the martyred and injured soldiers in the terrorist attack on the PSX .

Tanveer, son of martyred sub-inspector Shahid Ali, received certificates of appreciation and cash from the Governor of Sindh.

Similarly, Muhammad Uzair, son of Shaheed Khuda Yar Khan, Arsalan, son of Shaheed Iftikhar and Shakeel, son of Shaheed Hassan received certificates of appreciation and cash from the Governor of Sindh.

On behalf of injured soldier Saeed Akram, his wife, soldier Imtiaz Ali's brother Sajjad and wounded soldier Shehzad received certificates of appreciation and cash.

Rafiq Soomro and Mohammad Saleem and Khalil-ur-Rehman, the soldiers who killed each terrorist, were given certificates of appreciation and cash, while Nasir Abbas, Asad Ahmed and Ejaz Ali, the soldiers who surrounded the terrorists and did not allow them to advance, were also given certificates of appreciation and cash.

Addressing the function, the Governor said that the purpose of holding this function was to acknowledge the martyrs and Ghazis of the police and inform the people in this regard.

Imran Ismail said that he would like to recommend to the Prime Minister of Pakistan to award the Medal of Courage for those who showed great bravery.

He said that a martyr does not desire any reward and only Allah Almighty can give his reward. We pray to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and grant them high position in Paradise.

He said that Pakistan Army and Rangers are imparting training to the police personnel. "I request the Army Chief not only to continue the training of the police but also to expand its scope as the police are in dire need of it," he added.

He said that it will also improve the image of Police and this will encourage the youth to join the police.

He said that we cannot give anything to the martyr who passed away but we pay tribute to all the martyrs.

He said that philanthropists especially Aqeel Dhedi, Malik Riaz, Haji Ghani, Aftab Siddiqui and Mahmood Maulvi for giving prize money Rs 10 lakh for Shaheed Shahid, Rs 15 lakh each for Khuda Yar Khan, Muhammad Hassan, Iftikhar Ghazi and Constable Rafiq.

Rs 10 lakh for Saleem, Rs 10 lakh for Khalil-ur-Rehman, Rs 5 lakh for Javed Anwar, Rs 5 lakh for Ali are also being given by the philanthropists, he said.

He said that the performance of the police in this incident of terrorism has proved that the performance of this institution has changed a lot, today the image of the police is changing, people will now see the police as heroes.

The Sindh Governor said that the terrorist attack on PSX was aimed at inflicting irreparable damage on Pakistan but our brave soldiers thwarted all the intentions of the enemy. These soldiers did what even the forces of today's developed nations cannot do, he added.

Member Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the whole nation salutes Martyrs and Ghazi and the terrorists should forget that they can defeat us. We will not give up in the face of their nefarious intentions and together the whole nation along with law enforcement agneices will defeat them, he added. Addressing the occasion, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that the citizens of Karachi are with the law enforcement agencies and will not shy away from sacrificing their lives for the security and stability of the country.

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Omar Ahmad Bukhari termed the terrorist attack as an attack on the national economy and peace in Karachi.

Major General Omar Ahmad Bukhari said that the security forces thwarted the intentions of the terrorists.

Chairman Pakistan Stock Exchange Salman Mehdi said that those who have sacrificed their lives not for the protection of PSX but for the protection of the whole of Pakistan. During this incident, the trading of stocks did not stop for a moment, he added.

He said that we are allocating Rs 10 million for four martyrs and we will also set up a fixed deposit for them.

IG Sindh Police Mushtaq Mehr said, "I am proud of the bravery of our soldiers. I salute them on behalf of the entire nation and the Sindh police."He further said that 2300 officers and men have been martyred during the last 30 years while 1300 officers and men have been affected with Corona virus out of which 13 were also martyred.