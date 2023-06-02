Martyrs, Ghazi personnel valuable assets of police: DPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Friday said the martyrs and Ghazi personnel who rendered their lives or got injured while protecting the life and property of the citizens were the valuable assets of the department.

The DPO stated this during a meeting with Constable Sabir Hussain, who was injured in a terrorist attack on a police van in the limits of Daraban police station, at his office. Earlier, the district police chief warmly welcomed the injured policeman on his arrival at his office.

The DPO lauded the constable for fighting terrorism and enquired about his health and ongoing treatment.

He also assured him of all kinds of support from the police department and himself.

The injured policeman was under treatment in District Headquarters Hospital Dera and later was referred to Peshawar.