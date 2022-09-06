UrduPoint.com

Martyrs Made Country's Defence Invincible By Sacrificing Their Lives: DC Kohlu

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Tuesday said that the civilians, martyrs, soldiers of Pak Army, Levies, Police and other security forces have made the country's defence invincible by sacrificing their lives to protect our borders

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Ali Magsi on Tuesday said that the civilians, martyrs, soldiers of Pak Army, Levies, Police and other security forces have made the country's defence invincible by sacrificing their lives to protect our borders.

He expressed these views while addressing at the ceremony of the participants at the Defense Day event at Levies Line Kohlu.

The Deputy Commissioner hosted the national flag at the memorial and laid wreaths on the occasion of Defence Day. Rasaldar Major Levies Shair Muhammad Marree was also present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner while speaking said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to pay tribute to the sacrifices of those martyrs who have risked their lives while protecting the borders of the country.

He said that the martyrs have made the country's defence invincible by sacrificing their lives saying that on the occasion of celebrating Pakistan Defense Day, we paid homage to the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

He said that on September 6, 1965, the Pakistani army and civilians, in terms of numerical reliability and war equipment fought against the enemy with faith, courage and bravery and defeated those worst adding that today, let's all reaffirm this determination that the sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Qurban Ali Magsi, Rasaldar Major Shair Muhammad Marree laid wreath of flowers on the graves of martyred Lieutenant Jahangir Marree, martyred Justice Muhammad Nawaz Murri, martyred Mir Gul Khan Marree, martyred Mir Chingiz Marrree martyred Mir Alam Zeb Murri and other police and civilian martyrs.

On this occasion, the well-armed troops of the Levies saluted the martyrs.

