Martyrs Of APC Peshawar Remembered In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 08:32 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The 9th death anniversary of the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar on Saturday was observed here in various educational institutions in Larkana with great respect and expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

The functions started with the recitation of the Quranic verses that was followed by offering Dua for the martyrs.

On the occasion, Principal Public Health School Larkana Dr. Sakina Gaad, Teachers, Students, female students, students of various schools, and Girls and Boys Scouts paid glowing tribute to the martyred Peshawar tragedy.

Principal Public Health School Larkana speaking on the occasion said that the entire nation was united on one page to uproot terrorism and extremism in the country, and sacrifices of APS students would not go in vain.

She said that our brave security forces had been fighting a war against terrorism and would bring the terrorists to justice soon.

Addressing the occasion, President LCCI Ahmed Ali Shaikh said that 16th December was a black day in our history.

He said that we could not forget these heart-tendering incidents which shook humanity in the World.

Students of various schools presented tableaus on the National songs and paid tributes to martyrs of the Peshawar tragedy.

Meanwhile, various private, and public schools of Larkana city and Pakistan Patriotic Movement Zindabad Organization (PPMZO) Larkana organized a candlelight vigil in memory of martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar as the 9th anniversary of the tragedy was observed here on Saturday evening at Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

Central Vice Chairman PPMZO Nazar Hussain Abro, Senior Vice President PPMZO Younis Ali Abro along with students of various schools lighted the candles at Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

More Stories From Pakistan