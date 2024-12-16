Open Menu

Martyrs Of APS Defeated Enemy With Blood: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Martyrs of APS defeated enemy with blood: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister and PML-N Sargodha division general secretary Rana Munawer Ghous Khan on Monday reiterated the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) tragedy on Monday.

He told APP that December 16, 2014, was a day of unimaginable sorrow when cowardly terrorists attacked APS Peshawar, martyring 144 innocent individuals, the majority of whom were young children. "The ruthless, inhumane terrorists wreaked devastation and tore apart dreams, futures, and hopes. A decade has passed, but the pain of losing those innocent lives remains fresh," he said.

Rana Munawer emphasized that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who lost their lives in this brutal attack would never be forgotten. He paid tribute to their bravery, saluted their families for their resilience, and honored the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in standing firm against the enemies of the nation. He said, "The entire nation stands united like a solid wall against cowardly terrorists and, Insha'Allah, will continue to do so. These miscreants, acting at the behest of foreign enemies, have no connection to religion or societal values and target innocent Pakistanis for their nefarious agendas."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Peshawar Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Young Sargodha December

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

40 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

1 hour ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

1 hour ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

4 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan