Martyrs of APS defeated enemy with blood: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister and PML-N Sargodha division general secretary Rana Munawer Ghous Khan on Monday reiterated the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public school (APS) tragedy on Monday.

He told APP that December 16, 2014, was a day of unimaginable sorrow when cowardly terrorists attacked APS Peshawar, martyring 144 innocent individuals, the majority of whom were young children. "The ruthless, inhumane terrorists wreaked devastation and tore apart dreams, futures, and hopes. A decade has passed, but the pain of losing those innocent lives remains fresh," he said.

Rana Munawer emphasized that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who lost their lives in this brutal attack would never be forgotten. He paid tribute to their bravery, saluted their families for their resilience, and honored the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in standing firm against the enemies of the nation. He said, "The entire nation stands united like a solid wall against cowardly terrorists and, Insha'Allah, will continue to do so. These miscreants, acting at the behest of foreign enemies, have no connection to religion or societal values and target innocent Pakistanis for their nefarious agendas."