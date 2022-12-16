Martyrs of APS remembered; solidarity expressed with parents

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The martyrs of most unfortunate and tragic terrorist attack on Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar on December 16, 2014 were remembered and tributes were paid to innocent school children, teachers and faculty members through different programmes and events at Government Higher Secondary School Bilitang here.

Principal of the school Laeese Khan, Khalid Mehmood, teachers and students prayed eternal peace for the departed souls and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and paid salute to courage and patience of parents of martyred children.

The students presented the national anthem and songs, delivered speeches and remembered the sacrifices of the tragic incident.