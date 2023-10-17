Open Menu

Martyrs Of Karsaz Created History

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Martyrs of Karsaz created history

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy created an unforgettable story in history by sacrificing their lives, which is also proof that the Pakistani nation is determined to face and win every challenge for the sake of the democracy

The PPP Chairman, in his message issued on the 16th anniversary of the Karsaz tragedy, said that the grief and anger of the most horrible and bloodiest tragedy is still fresh in the minds of the nation. He said that on this day we pay tribute to the 180 martyrs of the tragedy and pray for them, and added: "I, on behalf of the Party, also extend solidarity to families of the martyrs and pay tribute to them for showing unparalleled patience and courage."

Bilawal said that the Karsaz tragedy will continue to remind us that the nexus of dictatorship and terrorism is the enemy of civilization and humanity. "October 18, 2007, in the form of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's return from exile, was actually the rebirth of democracy in the country," he said, adding that Shaheed Bibi's mission was to make Pakistan a democratic and economic power in the world by providing basic rights and employment opportunities to the poor people.

PPP Chairman pointed out that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto returned home in 2007 with a comprehensive vision and mission, adding that the mission was to liberate the people of Pakistan from the nexus of dictatorship and terrorism, to free them of unemployment, poverty, and injustice, and replace them with prosperity, security, and justice.

"I promise that we will make our country a political, economic, and democratic power at the regional as well as global levels by implementing the vision and mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto," he pledged and reminded us that Shaheed Bibi had taught us that no matter how difficult the situation may be, there is always a path to the destination.

