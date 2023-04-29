UrduPoint.com

Martyrs Of Lakki Marwat Terrorist Attack Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Martyrs of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack laid to rest with full military honours

The funeral prayers of martyrs of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack were offered and laid to rest with full military honours at their respective hometowns

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of martyrs of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack were offered and laid to rest with full military honours at their respective hometowns.

Naib Subedar Taj Mir (age 40, resident of District Nowshera), Havaldar Zakir Ahmed (age 38, resident of District Abbottabad) and Sepoy Abid Hussain (age 29, resident of District D.I.

Khan) who embraced shahadat while fighting gallantly with terrorists in District Lakki Marwat on the night of 27/28 April 2023, were offered at their respective home towns, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

A large number of serving, retired military and civil officials, relatives and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.

"These sacrifices only strengthen our resolve to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan, Insha Allah," the ISPR said.

