Martyrs Of May 12 Laid Their Lives For Uplift Of Constitution: Khurrum Sher Zaman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:22 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman paying tribute to the martyrs of May 12, 2007 incident, said that they laid their lives for the uplifting of constitution

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman paying tribute to the martyrs of May 12, 2007 incident, said that they laid their lives for the uplifting of constitution.

In a message, he said the day was one of the darkest day in the history. Khurrum Sher Zaman said the PTI stands by side of the families of victim of May 12.

More Stories From Pakistan

